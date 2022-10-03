Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 3

UK NewsPublished:

Politics and a heartfelt plea from Mel B feature among Monday’s front pages.

British newspapers

Backlash to the Chancellor’s tax plans dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps hitting out at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Mr Gove said the plan “isn’t Tory”, according to Metro.

The Daily Mail says Mr Gove’s comments have stoked “revolt”, while the i and Daily Mirror report a “Tory rebellion” is building against Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Telegraph says Ms Truss has delayed a vote on the plan amid the growing backlash.

The Daily Express and Financial Times report Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to defend the plan and call on his peers to “stay the course”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries former Spice Girl Mel B’s comments on her history with domestic abuse, as she demands MPs to act.

And the Daily Star says psychiatrists have found eating beef burgers can help ward off depression.

