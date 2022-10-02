Two charged with murder and fraud after death of 71-year-old woman

Metropolitan Police equipment (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Two people have been charged with murder and fraud after the death of a 71-year-old woman.

Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, were arrested after Susan Hawkey’s body was found by Metropolitan Police officers at a house on Aylesbury Street, Brent.

The pair, both of Press Road, north-west London, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called at 11:27am on 26 September after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at the address where Ms Hawkey was later found.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.