Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

Conservative Party Conference 2022

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said.

He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.

He added: “We are all part of one United Kingdom with shared values and we are stronger together.”

Sir Robert turned his fire on Labour and Plaid Cymru, which he described as a “party more focused on stoking division and ripping apart our union than delivering for Wales”.

He added: “Rather than focusing on the people’s priorities, like delivering the M4 relief road that Welsh businesses and families are crying out for, this dysfunctional duo are hellbent on creating a larger Senedd, packed with even more politicians paid out of the public purse.”

On plans for a freeport, he said: “We are using our freedom outside of the EU to bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time.

“Backed by millions of pounds of UK Government funding, a freeport will bring renewed growth to Welsh communities and it’s why we’re helping families and firms directly with the energy price guarantee, so that no-one will go cold this winter. This is what taking back control can deliver for Wales.”