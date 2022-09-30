Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe

Ashley Dale, Liverpool

Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Police are appealing for information about a grey Hyundai i30 N performance car which was spotted in the area earlier in the evening. The car has not yet been recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, of Merseyside Police said: “We now believe that this Hyundai was driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.

“As we look to gather all available evidence, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.

“This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices. We also need to know where the car is now.

“Please don’t assume that what you know or have captured is not important, or that someone else has already told us.

“A minor detail could have major significance and we will review everything that comes in and make that assessment, and it all forms part of detectives building up an evidential picture, something that can of course take time.

“Please come forward with anything you know to help us bring those responsible before the courts and get justice for Ashley’s family.”

Anyone with any information can contact the investigating team through the online portal at mipp.police.uk, or via social media @MerPolCC. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale’s murder and remain on conditional bail or under investigation.