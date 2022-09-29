Notification Settings

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The head of state died on Thursday September 8 at Balmoral.

Platinum Jubilee

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed.

The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm.

When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head of state in her last moments.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II (National Records of Scotland/PA)

Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin as it travelled from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

The princess is named as the “informant” on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

The Queen was laid to rest on September 19, following 70 years of service, after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.

For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the Queen fulfilled her pledge to serve nation and Commonwealth and came to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.

Queen Elizabeth II health
William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie to Balmoral on the day the Queen died (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Her grieving family walked behind her coffin throughout the long day of her funeral and burial, a simple but public tribute, and the emotion was clear to see on the face of King Charles III who travelled to Scotland soon afterwards where he has remained with his Queen Consort.

