Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health

Summer is the the perfect time to get active. ⛹️

No matter how much you do, physical activity is good for your body and mind! ?‍♀️

Adults should aim to be active every day. Some is good – more is better still ?

For more information please visit https://t.co/Mett4KDfsR pic.twitter.com/MsHvvOqkdL

— East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust ? (@ELHT_NHS) August 21, 2022