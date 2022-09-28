Police investigating claims staff mistreated patients at mental health unit

Greater Manchester Police Sign at Rochdale

Police have opened an investigation into allegations staff mistreated patients at a mental health unit.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the probe comes following a period of undercover filming at The Edenfield Centre.

The centre, which has 11 medium secure wards, is operated by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) in Prestwich, Manchester.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, who is head of GMP’s Public Protection Department, said: “It goes without saying that these allegations are concerning. Since they were brought to our attention, we have been working with partner agencies to ensure the safeguarding of vulnerable individuals.

“We’ve also obtained the information required to open criminal investigations and enquiries are ongoing to ensure all offences are recorded and those involved identified.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we are reviewing footage from Panorama with a view to prosecuting anyone who’s captured committing a crime. Anyone who has concerns about care they or a loved one has received should contact us or Crimestoppers.”

A GMMH spokesperson previously said: “We would like to reassure patients, carers, staff, and the public that we are taking the matters raised by the BBC very seriously.”

“Immediate action has been taken to address the issues raised and to ensure patient safety, which is our utmost priority.

“We are liaising with partner agencies and stakeholders, including Greater Manchester Police. We are not able to comment any further on these matters at this stage.”