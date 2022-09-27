Notification Settings

Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance

UK NewsPublished:

It has become the first UK-based carrier to join SkyTeam.

A Virgin Atlantic plane

Virgin Atlantic has announced it has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam.

The announcement means some members of Virgin Atlantic’s frequent flyer scheme will have access to more than 750 airport lounges around the world.

Other benefits for passengers include extra baggage allowances and reward points when flying with other SkyTeam airlines such as Aeromexico, China Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss
Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said ‘the pandemic has taught us the strength of partnerships is profound’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Virgin Atlantic is the first UK-based airline to join the alliance.

Its joint venture partners Air France, Delta Air Lines and KLM are also members.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, chief executive Shai Weiss said: “The pandemic has taught us the strength of partnerships is profound.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

