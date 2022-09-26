Notification Settings

EasyJet to invest in new planes and optimise descents to reach net zero

UK NewsPublished:

EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

An easyJet plane

The strategy includes measures such as investing in new aircraft, optimising flight descents to save fuel and hydrogen-powered planes.

It will also involve using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon removal technology.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren
EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said ‘decarbonising aviation is a major undertaking’ (Matt Alexander/PA)

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We’re the first airline to outline an ambitious road map in which zero carbon emission technology plays a key role to take us to net zero emissions by 2050 and ultimately to zero carbon emission flying across our entire fleet.

“Decarbonising aviation is a major undertaking for which the whole sector is coming together, but we also require the support from UK and European governments to help us achieve net zero and we have clearly outlined the actions needed from them.

“Now we have our road map we can ensure we are focused on the things that are going to get us to net zero in the years to come, helping to ensure there is a sustainable future for aviation for the benefit of the next generation and our planet.”





