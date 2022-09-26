Case of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to be heard at UK court for first time

Harry Dunn

The case of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a hearing had been scheduled at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It has not been confirmed whether Sacoolas’s attendance at the hearing is required.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

In a statement confirming the court date for Sacoolas, the CPS said: “A hearing has been scheduled for September 29 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“We remind everyone that Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”