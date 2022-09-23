Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates

Schoolboy stabbed to death

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his school gates, police have said.

Khayri McLean died in hospital after an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police previously said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday.

They said on Friday that a 15-year-old boy had also been arrested in connection with the incident. They did not say what the second teenager had been arrested on suspicion of.

Khayri McLean (Family Handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A police spokesman said officers from the homicide and major inquiry team (HMET) had appealed for any video footage of the incident.

Floral tributes continued to be left at the scene on Friday, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake also placed near the spot where Khayri was stabbed.

The teenager’s girlfriend, Shyana James, 16, and her mother Sherrin James, 35, made an emotional return to the scene to see the growing pile of flowers and cards.

Ms James said on Thursday that her daughter had been going out with Khayri for about eight months.

She said they were “literally inseparable”, adding: “He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect.”

Khayri McLean was stabbed outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms James said Khayri had messaged Shyana shortly before the incident, saying he “had had a good day at school and couldn’t wait to see her”.

She added: “Her friend phoned her within minutes saying he had been hurt and was bleeding.

“I drove straight round, parked at the top and ran down. His mum was here and some of the teachers.

“I got on the floor with them and held his hand. I was telling him to wait for Shyana.

“I was just trying to make him pull through because he was squeezing my hand.”

Ms James said her daughter was “heartbroken”, adding: “I can’t even describe it. She’s just in bits.”

Khayri was treated at the scene and then taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, police said, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.