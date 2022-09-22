Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap

Celia Marsh

A woman with an acute dairy allergy who died shortly after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap suffered a fatal anaphylactic shock due to contaminants in a dressing in the sandwich, a coroner has found.

Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.

The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, is thought to have had traces of milk in it.