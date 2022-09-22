Notification Settings

Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap

UK NewsPublished:

Celia Marsh, who had an acute dairy allergy, died less than two hours after eating a flatbread from the sandwich chain.

Celia Marsh
A woman with an acute dairy allergy who died shortly after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap suffered a fatal anaphylactic shock due to contaminants in a dressing in the sandwich, a coroner has found.

Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.

The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, is thought to have had traces of milk in it.

An inquest at Avon Coroner’s Court heard the mother-of-five “religiously avoided” dairy products following a near-fatal allergic reaction a few months earlier after which she needed 15 shots of adrenalin.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

