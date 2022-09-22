What the papers say – September 22

British newspapers

Widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat features across the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail carry Liz Truss’s reaction to the Russian president threatening nuclear war amid the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister vowing a “desperate” Mr Putin would be defeated.

The Daily Telegraph

Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian and The Independent lead with US President Joe Biden calling Mr Putin’s threats “reckless”, as he warned a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.

The Times

The Guardian

The Independent

The Financial Times says Mr Putin’s nuclear warning came alongside a mobilisation of army reservists to aide Russia’s “ailing” campaign in Ukraine.

The Financial Times

The move has sparked mass protests across Russia, according to Metro.

Metro

The Sun reports Russia has released five British captives in Ukraine.

The Sun

Elsewhere, the i leads with warnings over Ms Truss’s “gamble” on tax cuts.

the i

Health Secretary Therese Coffey has promised all patients will be given a GP appointment within two weeks, according to the Daily Express.

Daily Express

The Daily Mirror reports police have issued a record £200,000 reward to help catch the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.