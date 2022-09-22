Cries of approval meet suggestion for Queen statue in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth II death

Calls for a statue of the Queen on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth have been met with cries of support in the House of Commons.

Shouts of “hear, hear” were heard from some MPs in the chamber after Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes floated the idea to commemorate Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8.

Heather Phillipson’s The End monument – featuring a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly – is among the artworks to have been housed on the Fourth Plinth at the London landmark.

Sir John told the Commons: “Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II we have witnessed an extraordinary nationwide, indeed kingdom-wide, response – a moving mix of sorrow at our loss and celebration of a life of remarkable service.

“So that that mood is marked forever and remembrance can last for generations to come, a fitting national memorial needs to be established.

“Will the Leader of the House therefore agree with me that a statement be brought to this House on what form that memorial might take?

“For me, a statue on the final plinth on Trafalgar Square would be ideal.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “I thank (Sir John) for his suggestion.