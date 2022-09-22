Alba Party calls for action at Westminster over Scottish independence

Scottish independence march

The Alba Party is to call for parliamentary interventions at Westminster in a bid to force the UK Government to agree to a second Scottish independence referendum.

The party, led by former first minister Alex Salmond, will also demand “popular street agitation” and international action as part of a resolution at its forthcoming conference, set to take place in Stirling next month.

Alba is also expected to propose that pro-independence parties form a united front in the next general election, with a majority of MPs creating a mandate to enter into independence negotiations with Westminster.

A spokesperson from the party’s National Executive Committee said: “It is the golden thread of Scottish history and the constitutional tradition of the sovereignty of the people to determine whatever form of government best suits our needs.

“Scotland’s Claim of Right asserted by the Community of the Realm through history, from the 14th century to the cross-party agreement of the 1980s, is supported by international law on the right of self determination, and does not require the permission of the UK Parliament to be brought into effect.”

Mr Salmond’s party is additionally calling on parliamentarians in Scotland to “create the circumstances to facilitate a future test on independence” to avoid having to rely on the Supreme Court.

An Alba Party spokesperson said: “Independence and tackling the cost of living crisis will be front and centre of our discussions of conference.