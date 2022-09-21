Notification Settings

Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

2022-09-21

A litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

Fuel pumps

Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May.

Figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

They are the lowest prices since May 16, coinciding with a fall in wholesale costs due to a drop in oil prices.

The highest average fuel prices for the year so far were recorded on July 4, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.

Since then, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car has been cut by more than £14, while refuelling diesel models costs nearly £10 less.

