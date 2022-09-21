Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin

UK NewsPublished:

The Aer Lingus flight turned back following a bird strike, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Irish Government announcement on defence forces funding
Irish Government announcement on defence forces funding

A plane carrying the Irish premier to New York for the UN General Assembly has returned to Dublin.

The Aer Lingus flight took off from Dublin Airport at around 5pm on Wednesday.

It returned to Dublin at around 6.30pm.

Reports have suggested the plane experienced a vibration in its right-hand engine.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to take part in discussions at the General Assembly across two days.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off.

“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off,” they said.

“The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked.

“We plan to operate the flight later this evening on a replacement aircraft. We apologise to customers impacted for the inconvenience.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News