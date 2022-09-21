Notification Settings

Boy, 15, critically injured in attack outside school in Huddersfield

UK NewsPublished:

The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

Police stock

A 15-year-old boy has been left critically injured following an attack outside a school in Huddersfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Woodhouse Hill at 2.54pm on Wednesday.

The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that inquiries are under way to establish what happened.

“At 2.54pm this afternoon police received a third-party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield,” the force said.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“A police cordon has been put in place as inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.”



