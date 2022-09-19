Mourners to miss Queen’s funeral as rail lines to Paddington blocked

A GWR train

Thousands of mourners will miss the Queen’s funeral due to rail disruption.

All lines between Paddington in west London and Reading in Berkshire are blocked because of damage to overhead electric wires, Network Rail said.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.

Passengers on a GWR train were told by a member of staff using the public address system: “My sincerest apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country.”

One person reported being stranded on a train which was stationary outside Paddington for at least 30 minutes.

Mourners intending to travel to the capital are advised to use South Western Railway services from Reading to Waterloo.

The Queen’s funeral begins at 11am at Westminster Abbey, but central London viewing areas for the procession are closing before then to avoid overcrowding.

Rail lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying more journeys to the capital.

If you are planning to attend processions in London or Windsor following the Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, please read the following guidance. London: https://t.co/huKye6B0ri Windsor: https://t.co/tEz2WizuAQ For the latest travel information visit https://t.co/odBx9qKko0 pic.twitter.com/mbhoiEH535 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) September 19, 2022

The issues come during one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descend on London and Windsor.

National Rail Enquiries is showing that all services to and from the station are “delayed”.