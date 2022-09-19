Notification Settings

Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires

UK NewsPublished:

All lines between Paddington and Slough are blocked due to the problem.

A GWR train

Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

The issues come during one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descend on London and Windsor.

One passenger said they were stranded on a train which was stationary outside Paddington for 30 minutes.

National Rail Enquiries is showing that all services to and from the station are “delayed”.

Heathrow Airport had previously urged airline passengers to use rail or Tube services on Monday due to road closures in the Windsor area.

