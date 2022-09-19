Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral.

Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The pieces of jewellery were also previously worn by her husband’s late mother, Diana, and are thought to have been loaned to Kate for the first time by the late monarch in 2017.

The Princess of Wales, in the Ceremonial Procession following the state funeral of the Queen (Tim Goode/PA)

Described as a Japanese choker with four rows of pearls and a curved central diamond clasp, this was accompanied with a pair of Bahrain drop pearl earrings.

Pearls are often referred to as mourning jewellery, a tradition said to date back to Queen Victoria’s era.

The Queen was pictured wearing the set during an engagement in Bangladesh in 1983, having loaned the set a year earlier to Diana to wear during a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

The Duchess of Sussex (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

Kate was also seen wearing the necklace to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner in 2017.

Meanwhile Camilla, the Queen Consort, wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

This was accompanied by a pair of oval stud earrings featuring a sapphire stone encircled with diamonds and a gold pendant necklace.

By contrast, the Duchess of Sussex opted for pared back jewellery with a simple pair of pearl stud earrings.