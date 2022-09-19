Notification Settings

Funeral wreath includes flowers from Buckingham Palace and Highgrove

UK NewsPublished:

The flowers and foliage are in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The wreath which adorns the Queen’s coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. Myrtle is often seen as a symbol of a happy marriage.

Also included are English oak to symbolise the strength of love, pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

These are in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

Also at the King’s request, the wreath has been made in a sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches.

No use of floral foam has been used.

