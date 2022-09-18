Notification Settings

Joe Biden attends Westminster Hall to pay respects to Queen

UK NewsPublished:

The US president arrived with his wife, Jill at the lying in state on Sunday afternoon.

US President Joe Biden has visited Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the Queen.

Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state on Sunday afternoon, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.

He touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

The president had been due to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.

A “full bilateral meeting” was scheduled for Wednesday when the leaders are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

