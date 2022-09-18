Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

eBay removes wristbands given to those queuing to see Queen’s coffin

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The online auction site said the items were against its policies.

Close-up of eBay UK website
Close-up of eBay UK website

The online site eBay is removing listings for the wristbands given to people queueing to see the Queen lying in state.

Some people have sought to cash in by selling the bands, which have reportedly attracted bids of several thousand pounds before being removed.

An eBay spokesperson said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

The guard is changed as members of the public file past the coffin of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall
The guard is changed as members of the public file past the coffin of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

The eBay events tickets policy says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.

A few orange wristbands remained on the site under the header “new listing” on Sunday morning.

They were priced with starting bids from £20 to £150.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News