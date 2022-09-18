259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday

Our wonderful volunteers have been working non-stop so people can pay their respects safely.

We’ve had volunteers of all ages, including amazing youth volunteers and even a dog!

Our volunteers use their lifesaving skills at significant events. Read more: https://t.co/RneixWXOQ8 pic.twitter.com/8PZ0Cq3Dvg

— St John Ambulance (@stjohnambulance) September 18, 2022