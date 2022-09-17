What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II death

Saturday marks D-Day +8, or D+8, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

(PA Graphics)

– Lying in state:

The lying in state continues, with representatives from the Commonwealth realms invited to pay their respects.

World leaders are expected to arrive throughout the weekend and will be able to sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The queue is still in place, and as of Friday night, was expected to take around 22 hours to get from the back of the line at Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.

The King will thank emergency workers (Aaron Chown/PA)

– King thanks emergency service workers:

The King will meet the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters where he will thank representatives from all the emergency services involved in the planning and delivery of the events during this period.

– Fashion event:

A London Fashion Week diversity fashion show takes place in honour of the late Queen. Models will carry a white lily in tribute.

– Further meetings for the King:

The King and Queen Consort will attend a lunch for governors general, and then the King will meet Realm prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex will be among those standing vigil (Henry Nicholls/PA)

– Grandchildren stand vigil:

Eight of the Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head, the Duke of Sussex at the foot.

William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.