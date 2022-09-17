Man charged with public order offence after approaching Queen’s coffin

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

Metropolitan Police have charged a man after he moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday night.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”

The incident occurred around 10pm on Friday, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

He is the second person to be charged with committing an offence while in the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state.

A 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adio Adeshine is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.