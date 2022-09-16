Queen’s lying in state queue paused for at least six hours as capacity reached

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept

Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.

Check back for further updates pic.twitter.com/XMpyhOrme7

