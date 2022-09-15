What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

The coffin of the Queen lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.

Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

– Thursday September 15

A rehearsal is due to take place for the state funeral procession.

King’s Counsel take part in wreath laying after the death of the Queen. Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire, and gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray’s Inn Chapel for the ceremony.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

– September 16

The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues.

– September 17–18

The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral.

Members of the public are invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the Queen.

– September 19

There will be a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral.

(PA Graphics)

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised and a national two-minute silence is expected to be held.

The coffin of the Queen is carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.