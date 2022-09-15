Notification Settings

Union urges head of staff at King’s former household to halt redundancy plans

UK NewsPublished:

Up to 100 employees fear they could lose their jobs at Clarence House.

A view of Clarence House
A leading civil service trade union has written to the head of staff of King Charles’s former household asking him to halt planned redundancies.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has sent a letter to Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, asking him to stop the plans and meet with the union ahead of any future consultation.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “To issue a notice of redundancy during the period of mourning is shocking and insensitive.

“We call on Sir Clive to think again, to withdraw his letter and engage with us on any future staffing plans.”

