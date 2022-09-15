Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Treasury ‘considering removing cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of City shake-up’

UK NewsPublished:

It comes as many Britons struggle to meet bill payments amid a mounting cost-of-living crisis.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

The Chancellor is reportedly weighing up whether to remove a cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of a shake-up of City rules.

Sources told the BBC and Financial Times no final decisions had been made, but added that Kwasi Kwarteng thinks such a move would make London more attractive to global banks.

Uncapped bonuses led to the excessive risk-taking that spawned the financial crisis of 2008, according to critics.

The City of London skyline
No official decision has been made over the move yet, sources say (Victoria Jones/PA)

City bosses, however, have consistently taken issue with the EU-wide rules which cap bonuses at twice an employee’s salary.

It comes months after then-prime minister Boris Johnson insisted he was not planning to ease restrictions on bosses’ pay or lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses as millions felt the strain of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Johnson said at the time in late June it remained “the plan” to raise corporation tax but sought to attribute the policy to then-chancellor Rishi Sunak amid suggestions of a policy rift.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News