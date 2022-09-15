More than 100 Heathrow flights cancelled due to Queen’s funeral

British Airways planes

More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral.

The west London airport announced that 15% of its 12,000 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.

The airport said it wants to ensure the skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute national silence as the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey nears its end shortly before noon.

No flights will be allowed to take off or land from 15 minutes before the silence starts until 15 minutes after it ends.

Departures and arrivals will also be halted during the arrival of the funeral cortege and procession at Windsor Castle, and diverted around the castle during the private family service on Monday night.

British Airways – the most-affected airline – will cancel 100 short-haul flights due to the restrictions.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Heathrow, Nats (the air traffic control provider) and airlines are supporting the ceremonial aspects for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday.