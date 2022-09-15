George Cross police officer ‘incredibly moved’ to be attending Queen’s funeral

George Cross

A former police officer awarded the George Cross after being shot at 15 times has said he is “incredibly moved” to be attending the Queen’s funeral.

It is understood 17 recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross are to attend the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday and will be involved in the proceedings.

Among them is Tony Gledhill, 84, who was awarded the George Cross in May 1967 for an act of bravery for pursuing a recklessly driven car containing five armed criminals in Deptford, south London, less than a year earlier.

Tony Gledhill says he will be in the procession (Matt Dunham/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I’m absolutely delighted to be invited, there are about 17 of us going and it’s an absolute honour, I’m on my way to London this afternoon, this will only happen once in my lifetime so I’m incredibly moved to be involved.

“We are very fortunate in the association (Victoria Cross and George Cross Association) to meet royalty and we were all able to meet the Queen during her life, she was like a mother, when I spoke to her she was inquisitive and remembered things.

“I remember how fantastic it was going to St James’s Palace for my investiture, the Queen was very warm and would smile at my wife and children, who were aged three and five.

“I was first on the list and the 161st was a Yeoman Bed Hanger, who marched across with grey hair, a grey beard, pantaloons, a red top, black shoes and white stockings, my little girl called out ‘there’s Father Christmas’, and the Queen laughed.

“After, she came across to my wife, and said ‘don’t worry my dear, we all have families’, which was lovely.”

On August 25, 1966, then aged 29, Mr Gledhill, a Metropolitan Police officer, and his colleague pursued the vehicle in a car on the wrong side of the road and against the one-way traffic.

The criminals shot at the unarmed officers 15 times with a sawn-off shotgun and revolvers during the 80mph chase, before their car crashed into a lorry, causing them to flee.

One of them tried to hijack the police car at gunpoint, ordering the officers to leave it, which they did, but as he tried to drive away, Mr Gledhill grabbed the gun and was dragged along as the vehicle accelerated.

The officers, both injured, managed to detain the criminal.

Mr Gledhill added: “I was very sad to hear she had died, she was a wonderful woman, she’s from a good family, everyone I’ve met has been just as nice.

“I’m a real royalist so it will be an honour to be involved in the procession, we have rehearsals and various other things in the next few days.