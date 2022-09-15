Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral

UK NewsPublished:

Exceptions include aircrafts flying from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport.

Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor
Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor

Flying restrictions have been imposed in central London and Windsor on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Between 6am and 8.59pm on September 19, no aircraft, including drones, are to fly below 2,500ft over the areas, where services will take place including a state funeral at Westminster Abbey and a committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The ban includes any small balloon, any kite weighing not more than two kilograms, any unmanned aircraft and any parachute including a parascending parachute or paramotor.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it “decided that it is necessary in the interests of security” to bring in the measures.

Exceptions to the restricted flight plans include aircrafts flying from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport.

Flights under the control of the National Police Air Service, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services or the King’s Helicopter Flight will also be able to go ahead.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News