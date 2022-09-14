Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall

The Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury will say a prayer for “thy servant Queen Elizabeth” and deliver a blessing when the Queen’s coffin is received in Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

Archbishop Justin Welby will oversee the short service in the ancient Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

Watched by the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family, it is taking place after the solemn procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was consulted on the religious proceedings, as she was on all the London Bridge plans before her death.

Westminster Hall during the condolences ceremony on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, will sing Psalm 139 – O Lord, thou hast searched me out, and known me.

It featured in the thanksgiving service held for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, when the archbishop read excerpts and said it explored “fear and wonder, and the connection between them”.

He spoke then of looking back on the Queen’s life with “deep wonder and profound gratitude” amid past times of personal challenge and national crisis.

The archbishop will read an opening prayer, in which he will say: “O God, the maker and redeemer of all mankind: grant us, with thy servant Queen Elizabeth, and all the faithful departed, the sure benefits of thy Son’s saving passion and glorious resurrection.”

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle will also say prayers and the Collect, and the choir will sing The Motet.