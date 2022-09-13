King Charles III makes pledge to support all of Northern Ireland’s people

King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence by Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down

King Charles III has pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people and described how his family have felt their “sorrows” as he praised his mother’s relationship with Northern Ireland.

Charles, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten’s murder in an IRA bombing, said the Queen had “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people”.

Speaking at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, the new monarch said the late Queen was aware of her position in bringing together divided communities “whom history had separated”.

The King, responding to a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from Stormont Assembly speaker Alex Maskey, said: “Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.

“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”

King Charles III and the Queen Consort meeting well-wishers outside Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)