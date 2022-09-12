Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin

UK NewsPublished:

The former Aston Villa footballer died an hour after being tasered near his childhood home in 2016.

Aston Villa – Dalian Atkinson
Aston Villa – Dalian Atkinson

The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting ex-Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson is set to begin.

Charges were brought against 31-year-old West Mercia Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith after Mr Atkinson died following an incident in August 2016.

Prosecutors allege Bettley-Smith used unreasonable force in striking Mr Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered by another officer near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire.

Dalian Atkinson death
West Mercia Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is to stand trial (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Atkinson, 48, went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died around an hour later after being taken to hospital by ambulance.

At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns “for the safety of an individual”.

Bettley-Smith, who is on bail, will face trial on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Monday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News