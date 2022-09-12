Notification Settings

Man arrested after protester seen shouting at Queen’s coffin procession

UK NewsPublished:

Video on social media showed the man later being dragged to the ground in an altercation with members of the public.

The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after a protester was seen shouting at the procession accompanying the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

A man was seen shouting at the royals accompanying the Queen’s coffin on its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

Video on social media showed the man later being dragged to the ground in an altercation with members of the public.

King Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex marched behind the hearse as it made its way up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.”

