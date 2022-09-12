King leads procession to St Giles’ Cathedral behind Queen’s dressed coffin

The King (second left), the Princess Royal (centre), the Duke of York (second right) and the Earl of Wessex (right) watch as their mother's coffin is removed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The King is leading a procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which is draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

(PA Graphics)

The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.

Before it arrives at the cathedral, it will be greeted by the Guard of Honour and Band in front of the fountain, with the High Constables and the Baillie’s Guard in position under the Colonnade.

When the coffin arrives, the guard of honour will give a royal salute and the band will play one verse of the national anthem.

The bearer party, found by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then take up their flanking position.

The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession, will take their positions close to the hearse.