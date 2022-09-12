ITV announces coverage plans for Queen’s funeral

ITV

ITV has confirmed it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

The coverage will be preceded by a preview on Good Morning Britain and followed by a documentary chronicling the lead-up to the event, expected to be the largest outside broadcast in the corporation’s history.

A special programme focusing on the funeral will follow, as well as an extended News At Ten.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

ITV confirmed there will be no advertising on any channel on the day, and further details of coverage will be announced in due course.

It comes as other UK networks including the BBC continue to adjust their schedules around coverage of the Queen’s death.

The BBC said special programmes on Tuesday will be interspersed with news programmes, including HM The Queen: The Journey To London as well as a special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered.

The broadcaster also announced that new episodes of EastEnders will be available daily on BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, after having previously been suspended after the historic news.