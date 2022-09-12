Notification Settings

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen Consort chose the piece for her attendance at the service of prayer and reflection in Edinburgh.

Charles and Camilla

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II.

Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Royal visit to Scotland
Camilla wearing the brooch at the Scottish Parliament in October 2021 (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The Queen gave the glittering piece, which depicts two thistles, to her daughter-in-law.

It is believed to have belonged to the Queen Mother, and has been worn by Camilla on a number of occasions, particularly for visits to Scotland.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

