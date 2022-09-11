What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II death

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the Queen’s death.

Sunday marks D-Day +2, or D+2, in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge.

This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning plans were shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

– Sunday September 11

– 1000: The cortege is expected to leave Balmoral Castle – where the Queen died on Thursday.

Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.

– 1012: It will first head to the nearby town on Ballater in Aberdeenshire, passing along the A93.

Tributes will be led by the Lord-Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, as well as senior officers and councillors. The cortege will then travel along the A93, through Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak.

– 1120: It is then expected to arrive in Aberdeen about an hour later, where the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, in his role as Lord-Lieutenant, will lead a tribute at Duthie Park.

– 1400: The cortege will arrive in Dundee at about 2pm, after travelling south along the A90.

Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects in safe standing areas along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway.

– 1600: The cortege will then head to Edinburgh, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish parliament.

At Bute House this afternoon, First Minister @NicolaSturgeon signed a Book of Condolence for Her Majesty The Queen. A Book of Condolence is available to sign at https://t.co/nKpc6Rt0iq pic.twitter.com/3sXNhE9yBm — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 9, 2022

All the pavements along the route from the north of the city to the Scottish parliament will be lined with barriers to allow the public to view from there