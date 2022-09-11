In Pictures: Thousands line roads as Queen’s coffin driven to Edinburgh

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen leaves Balmoral

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects as the Queen’s coffin was driven from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in a limousine as part of a procession from the Queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Flowers were thrown into the hearse’s path by well-wishers as it travelled by road to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain overnight.

A photo of the Queen among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Members of the public in Ballater ahead of the cortege’s arrival (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood.

The procession passing through Ballater (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The wreath on the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favourite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dignitaries in Ballater watching the hearse carrying the coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police officers on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh prepare for the cortege (Peter Byrne/PA)

Members of the public view messages and flowers at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh ahead of the procession’s arrival (Jacob King/PA)

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travel behind the hearse as it passes through Aberdeen (Paul Campbell/PA)

Members of the public in Dundee ahead of the passing of the Queen’s coffin (Michael Boyd/PA)

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around five-and-three-quarter hours after leaving Balmoral.

The hearse passing over the Queensferry Crossing (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Spectators could be seen sitting on embankments and gathering on bridges, with some waving Union flags.

Mourners could clearly see the Royal Standard-draped coffin going over the Queensferry Crossing (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Balaklava Company of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Aaron Chown/PA)

The hearse passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh (John Linton/PA)

The Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after a six-hour drive from Balmoral.

The Duke of York, the Countess of Wessex and the Earl of Wessex received the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh (Aaron Chown/PA)

As the royal convoy travelled down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the crowd fell silent in respect for the Queen as her coffin passed.

Moments later, a round of applause and cheers broke out across the crowd.

The hearse passing the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)