Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Line Of Duty actress will take on the 2km stroll in Nottingham on Saturday.

Vicky McClure joins Memory Walk
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure is set to embark on a walk raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her grandmother.

The charity said there would be 25 Memory Walks across the UK over the autumn, including Saturday’s event in the actress’s home city of Nottingham.

It will be the 12th year McClure has joined the walk in memory of her grandmother, Iris, who died in 2015 after living with dementia.

This year’s event will be held over 2km around the lake at Wollaton Hall.

Money raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital services, including its dementia connect support line, the charity said.

Speaking ahead of the event, McClure said: “Memory Walk holds a special place in my heart, and I always look forward to the uplifting atmosphere on the day – and seeing lots of adorable dogs.

“It’s so inspiring to walk alongside people from all ages and different backgrounds striving to stop dementia in its tracks.

“I’ve seen first-hand the challenges families go through when their loved one has dementia, but there is help out there.

“This is why events like Memory Walk are crucial to help charities like Alzheimer’s Society continue supporting as many people as possible.”

