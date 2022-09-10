Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes

ITV soap opera Emmerdale will air on Sunday amid a number of scheduling changes, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Thursday’s episode of the drama was postponed following news of the Queen’s death, replaced with rolling news coverage as details unfolded, and will instead air on Sunday.

The broadcaster also confirmed Good Morning Britain will be on air until 9.30am on Sunday, followed by a documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale called Queen Elizabeth II and a special news programme titled ITV News: The Nations Proclaim The King at 11.30am.

Queen Elizabeth II (Jane Barlow/PA)

A scheduled news bulletin will air at 1.30pm, before special rolling news coverage will be broadcast from 2pm until 4.30pm.

ITV will also broadcast a one-hour film narrated by Julie Etchingham titled The Age Of Elizabeth, documenting some of the momentous events across the Queen’s reign from space travel to global political change.