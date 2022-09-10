Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron

Charles and then prime minister David Cameron

King Charles is set to become a “brilliant” monarch after serving the “longest apprenticeship in history”, David Cameron has said.

The former prime minister disclosed that when he was in office, he had audiences with the then Prince of Wales so Charles could prepare for the day when, as sovereign, he was holding weekly meetings with the premier.

Tomorrow on @BBCOne at 9am, 3 PMs talk about the the Queen as their quiet confidant, Balmoral barbecues and their hopes for the King https://t.co/rwAtAwdw3v — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 10, 2022

“I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne because he wanted to start thinking about how to conduct those audiences,” Mr Cameron told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme – in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May at the Accession Council (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job. Brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history.”

He said that, like his mother, the new King was a “superb diplomat” and predicted he would prove a “very worthy successor” when it came to supporting the British government of the day abroad.

“I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows everybody personally, he interacts with them brilliantly,” Mr Cameron said.

“The soft power that the British monarch brings to help a prime minister and a government with all those international relations, it was obviously outstanding under Queen Elizabeth II.