Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

UK NewsPublished:

It comes after two arrests were made in West Derby in connection with the killing on Thursday when police executed warrants on three properties.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police said the man, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

In a statement, the force said: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

An 18-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”

Merseyside Police said anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

