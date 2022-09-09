Queen will be ‘fondly remembered’ at husband and sons’ old school

Queen and Prince Charles

The Queen will be “fondly remembered” at the school where her husband and three sons were educated, its principal has said.

Lisa Kerr, principal of Gordonstoun, also said the school wishes “every success” to its former student King Charles as he begins his reign.

The Queen had a close connection to Gordonstoun through her husband the late Duke of Edinburgh, her three sons Charles, Edward and Andrew and two of her grandchildren (Zara and Peter) who all attended the school in Moray.

She regularly visited both formally and informally, taking a close interest in the progress of the princes and watching them on stage or on the sports field.

The Queen was a regular visitor at Gordonstoun (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Kerr said: “Queen Elizabeth II will be fondly remembered.

“We remember our late Queen sitting alongside Prince Philip in seats reserved with pieces of paper which simply said, ‘Mum’ and ‘Dad’.

“She visited the school regularly and our students also saw her at the Braemar Gathering, a highland games event which she attended every year.

“We will always remember her warm support for Gordonstoun and we send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”

Gordonstoun said that during his school days, Charles was a member of the coastguard and was a talented musician and actor, who played the trumpet, cello and sang in the school choir.

He also regularly won the lead part in school plays, playing Macbeth and the Pirate King in Pirates Of Penzance.

He was a school guardian (head boy) in his final year as well as being a colour bearer (prefect) and head of his boarding house.

Ms Kerr said: “We are incredibly proud of the way Gordonstoun helped to shape His Majesty King Charles III and he has stated on many occasions that it had a positive influence on him.

“His Majesty’s life of service, love of the outdoors, enjoyment of the arts and intellectual curiosity were all nurtured at school.

“It was at Gordonstoun that he discovered a love of archaeology and became an accomplished actor and potter.

“He also helped the community through his involvement in the Coastguard Service, and His Majesty remains a patron of the Coastguard to this day.

“Many of our former pupils who were his contemporaries talk of a quiet and talented student who blossomed at school, especially after an exchange trip to Australia.