Queen remembered in NI for ‘sterling work’ advancing peace and reconciliation

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle

The Queen leaves a legacy of someone who sought to build relations between different identities in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The Sinn Fein vice president hugged the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle before the pair signed books of condolence at the City Hall on Friday.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Northern Ireland following the death of the Queen, including a 96-round royal gun salute held at Hillsborough Castle.

Ms O’Neill said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are very much with (the Queen’s) family, with her children, with her grandchildren, with that wider family circle.

“I am sure they mourn her loss very, very deeply.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge the hurt and the grief of those in the unionist community here, our neighbours who will feel her loss and miss her leadership over the past 70 years.

“I think there is no doubt that she leaves a legacy of someone who reached out the hand of friendship, someone who advanced peace and reconciliation, someone who sought to build relations with those of an Irish and those of a British identity.

People pay their respects at the gates of Hillsborough Castle following the Queen’s death (Mark Marlow/PA)

“I think that was sterling work and something she will be very much remembered for here on this island.”

Books of condolence were being opened across Northern Ireland including at Londonderry’s Guildhall, Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial Park, Mossley Mill Civic Square, Bangor Town Hall, the Arts Centre, Newtownards, Ballymoney Town Hall, Coleraine Town Hall and the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Meanwhile, the sound of guns boomed across the small Co Down village of Hillsborough as reservists from the 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the 96-round salute from cannons – each round marking a year of the Queen’s life.

In attendance was Lord Caine, the Permanent Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Steve Baker, Minister of State for Northern Ireland.

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea Street off the Shankill road in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

As the gun salute finished after 12 minutes, there was a moment of silence before applause broke out from the large crowd gathered outside the castle.

Many people, young and old, had stood outside the gates listening to the sound of the cannons with their heads bowed.

With the UK entering a period of official mourning, much of the focus in Northern Ireland will be on the Co Down village. It hosts Northern Ireland’s royal residence, which will be the centre of ceremonial activities.

A major security operation is under way in the village, with traffic restricted ahead of what is expected to be a large number of visitors paying tribute over the coming days.

The public will be welcome to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle during the period of official mourning. There are currently structural preparations being put in place and Hillsborough Castle will remain closed to the public until tomorrow. (1/2) — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) September 9, 2022

Royal Hillsborough last year became the first place in Northern Ireland to be granted royal status.

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the gates of the castle, with people travelling from across Northern Ireland to pay their respects.

Among those who paid tribute at the castle was Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters.

Karen Irwin also travelled to Hillsborough with her family from Fivemiletown.

She said: “The Queen means an awful lot to us, she really was the epitome of service to her country.

“We feel very sad, it really is the end of an era, it is difficult to put into words.”

The Northern Ireland Assembly is observing the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, all planned public events have been cancelled and there will be no public access to Parliament Buildings until further notice. — Northern Ireland Assembly (@niassembly) September 9, 2022

In Belfast, people were gathering at a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road to leave floral tributes and pay their respects.

Meanwhile, events were being cancelled across Northern Ireland in tribute to the Queen.

A tweet from the Northern Ireland Assembly also said there would be no access to Parliament Buildings at Stormont until further notice.

The NI International Air Show, which was due to take place in Portrush this weekend, has been cancelled as a mark of respect and a number of sporting events have also been postponed.