Police watchdog begins homicide inquiry into fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba death

The police watchdog has launched a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by armed Metropolitan Police officers in south London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said this followed its review of the evidence gathered so far after the incident in Streatham Hill on Monday.

“Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by an MPS officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving,” the IOPC said.

“This followed the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in previous days. The vehicle Mr Kaba was driving was not registered to him.

“Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide.

“The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.”

The IOPC added: “We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development. We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

The watchdog has previously confirmed that no gun was found in the car Mr Kaba was driving.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “This is a significant development. From the outset I have been in close touch with the independent police watchdog, the IOPC, who said they would be thorough and go wherever the evidence took them. Their investigation has now resulted in the launch of a homicide investigation into Chris Kaba’s death.

“My heartfelt sympathies remain with Chris Kaba’s family, friends and loved ones, who are having to come to terms with a young life cut short.

“I fully understand the grave concerns and impact of Chris’ death on Black Londoners across our city and the anger, pain and fear it has caused – as well as the desire for justice and change.